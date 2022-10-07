City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation.
Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community.
But last month, the Department of Justice announced it was doing an investigation into racial discrimination allegations within the Kansas City Police Department and Smith.
This week St. Joseph city officials decided to end the contract with Smith. He was paid $250 per hour -- not to exceed 100 hours.
The last step he had to finish was to submit a final report, which he will not be paid for, but he will still be paid for the work he has already completed. The city did not give Smith a deadline to submit the final report.
The city wants to make something clear to the public-- Smith was not hired to find a new police chief for the St. Joseph Police Department. He was contracted just to do the assessment.
"We're soliciting a search firm to help define the process in which to use to hire a new police chief. I will add it was never any intent to utilize Mr. Smith in the search for a new police chief, want to make that very clear. Because I think there that there was some confusion about that. He was never hired--he was never intended to be a part of that search," city of St. Joseph communications manager Mary Robertson said.
The end of the contract between the city and Smith was on Tuesday earlier this week.