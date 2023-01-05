City of St. Joseph, Hawaiian Bros confirm opening of new restaurant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill officials confirm Thursday that the company has plans to open a restaurant location to St. Joseph later this year.
Officials with the City of St. Joseph said that a permit was issued for a Hawaiian Bros restaurant on December 22nd to Harmon Construction from Olathe, Kan.
The plans are for a 4,000 square ft. structure with an occupancy of 85 people. The restaurant will be located at 3605 Beck Road.
City officials also said that they do not know who the owner is, since a business license has not been submitted.
Hawaiian Bros staff said the company looks forward to making a home in St. Joseph.
No official timetable has been given yet.