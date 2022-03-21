City of St. Joseph looking to renovate downtown hotel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph announced an economic development partnership with HDDA St. Joseph, LLC, for the proposed renovation of the former downtown Red Lion Hotel.
The city saying in a press release, the $27 million project will provide a complete revitalization of the building into a Marriott-branded hotel.
The redevelopment is set to build on recent Downtown momentum and will compliment the renovation of the Civic Arena.
In the press release, Wes Grammer, HDDA representative recently said, “With a strong commercial base, wide selection of restaurants, bars and breweries, recent addition of a quality housing project, and post-pandemic Civic Arena recovery, Downtown St. Joseph is poised for explosive growth but for a quality hospitality option. Repositioning the vacant hotel property into a Marriott hotel, will provide a missing piece to Downtown’s resurgence, attracting newcomers, retaining existing businesses, and help to drive economic growth for the city.”