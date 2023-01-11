City of St. Joseph to replace Hyde Park pedestrian bridge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Renovations are coming to Hyde Park this year.
The city of St. Joseph will replace the pedestrian bridge in Hyde Park.
Interim City Engineer Jake Fisher said bridge construction will begin in spring 2023.
"Just due to weather, and winter conditions are hard for some of those construction projects," Fisher said. "And the demolition and concrete work is also difficult to do in the winter."
Fisher said the bridge will be replaced to increase safety.
"Just the life cycle of the bridge is, it's ran its useful course. It's a safety concern at this point."
The replacement of the bridge is part of the Bond for Bridges Program.