City of St. Joseph Urges Citizens to Follow their Guidelines for "Stormwater Safe Lawn Care"

St. Joseph, MO; The City of St. Joseph released an instructional graphic today detailing ways that homeowners and businesses can keep St. Joseph's waterways clean from what they call "Stormwater".
According to the graphic, "Stormwater" is water from rain, snow, or sleet that flows over the ground. Stormwater picks up debris, chemicals, and pollutants that can make their way into the storm drains, gutters, and downstream which in turn can pollute local waterways.
The City of St. Joseph put out their graphic which has a few tips on how to curb this potential pollution.
1. Don't mow your grass too low, only remove about 1/3 of the grass height and leave the clippings in order to return nutrients to the soil.
2. Be careful with chemicals. Use pesticides and fertilizers sparingly and avoid getting them on pavement which may lead to them washing away with the rain and ending up downstream.
3. Don't put any debris down storm drains, this can clog the storm pipes leading to flooding and pollution.
4. Direct sprinklers away from pavement to save water and minimize risk of getting chemicals and debris in storm drains.
For more information go to www.epa.gov/watersense.