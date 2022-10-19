City officially approves hotel demolition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday night, city council officially approved the demolition of the downtown Red Lion Hotel.
The original plan was to renovate the existing building, but the city decided to go another direction.
The Red Lion Hotel will be no more in just a short time.
The city council and HDDA ownership group voted to demolish the vacant hotel to build a new one.
"Demolish the existing structure and create a ground up new 150 room Marriott brand Hotel, which not only will speed up the construction process to deliver the finished product sooner but also bring in a brand new version of Marriott's brand to the St. Joseph market,” Planning and Community Development Director Clint Thompson says.
The city says the demolition of the Red Lion Hotel now lies in the hands of the downtown review board.
"I'm excited for the development. Honestly, I would love to have something where we don't have this big, huge vacant building downtown right there off 229,” Smart Architecture Owner and Downtown Review Board member Sara Markt says.
The board plays a key role in maintaining the constructional look of downtown St. Joseph.
Markt said while the board has yet to be presented with the project, their goal is to improve downtown St. Joe in the best ways they can.
"That's the reason we are on that board is to really work and continue to improve our downtown. So I see the hotel as a key factor in that that's a way that we can really improve that entire West portion of our area. It improves the look, it improves safety,” Markt says.
While the city waits for approval from the board, the HDDA director Aaron Gumpenberger says "we see a lot of growth in this market and we look forward to being able to host people like the Rosecrans Air National Guard and grow with the expansion of the children's museum."
The ownership group told KQ2 they plan to begin demolition next spring.