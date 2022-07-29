City ready to kickoff Red Rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Activities centered around Chiefs Training Camp continue with the kickoff of this year's Red Rally.
This year, hip-hop artist Tech N9ne will perform a family friendly three-song set at civic center park Friday afternoon.
The pre-rally begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph mayor John Josendale said that the city is ready and excited that the chiefs are back and fans will be able to take part in a tailgate party during Red Rally.
"We were able to hook up with Jay Lot, which is a group that is a huge group that tailgates every week at chiefs games. So we talked about how do you make this even more fun. So we're going to have a giant tailgate in Civic Center Park for the Red Rally. And you know, as you know, we've got some pretty big names coming in. So it should be very exciting. We hope to see a lot of people down here."
Again, Red Rally is today at Civic Center Park at city hall. Organizers say it will be a family-friendly event.