City working to remove duckweed from Corby Pond

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department is working on removing duckweed from Corby Pond.
A large layer of duckweed has taken over a majority of the newly renovated pond this spring. The duckweed is green and loos similar to moss an algae, and floats on top of the water.
"It took it a couple of months before it started showing up and it showed up small and really before we got a good grip on it, "said Jeff Atkins, the Assistant Director of the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation. "The weather turned on us and it just exploded."
Atkins has been working closely with the city on Corby Pond. He said they are treating the pond with a herbicide called Wipeout.
"It loves sunshine, it loves good, clear water...high nutrient water," said Atkins explaining duckweed. "We've just kind of got a perfect storm going on here behind us. But at the same time, we want to protect the future fishery that we're going to have here. So we have to be careful how we treat the water."
Atkins explained one of the issues contributes from area watershed runoff. Nutrients buildup in the water that drains and collects in the pond.
Another contributing factor for duckweed is brought in by waterfowl, ducks and geese Atkins said. "Some of the plants get stuck in their feathers. When they leave and go visit another body of water, they maybe deposit it that way."
Atkins is hesitant to layout a timeline for when the duckweed will be completely cleared. He said it takes time and has to be done properly. The timeline will move faster once the pond water is filled up to a normal level.
"Once it hits normal level, there's an opening on the outflow structure that the water then will be able to start flowing out of the pond as it's coming in. Once we get that flow going, that will help us keep control of the duckweed because it wants a stagnant pond, is what it prefers. Once we start getting some water movement that will help us fight that a little bit," said Atkins.
Biologists in the fisheries Department of Conservation and the stormwater portion of Public Works Division is assisting in treating the pond.
Atkins said the progress is hard to see but it is happening.