Civic Arena getting a couple more renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "One major aesthetic item that has not yet been done that funds have not been identified for is painting throughout the arena," city manager Bryan Carter said.
In the St. Joseph city council meeting Monday night, city manager Bryan Carter mentioned that the Civic Arena downtown will be getting a couple more changes.
"We may be bringing to the council a possibility of redirecting some CIP funds for that purpose," Carter said.
The arena has recently gotten brand new flooring for the court, a new scoreboard is coming in and new seats. But new lighting and painting will give the arena a few more points on the attractiveness scale.
"Tonight, Brian discussed the need to refresh the inside of the arena, but with a new paint job. The building was built in the late 70's, it actually opened in 1980. And the paint just hasn't been touched up since then," assistant director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Atkins said.
Since the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship tournament found the arena as a good host site, the parks and recreation department wants to get these renovations started before the tournament in March.
"We've got to do a lot of upgrades to the arena, a lot of needed upgrades it needed anyway. We're gonna be redoing the lighting, as well as repairs to some of the floor ports that that serve the different events that happen there," Atkins said.
Atkins says the renovations will be funded through a combination of the new parks tax money that taxpayers approved last year and some CIP funds.
"It's a combination of a lot of our new parks tax money that the citizens approved last year for us, there are some CIP funds, ARPA funds are being used at the arena," Atkins said.
And one of Atkins' hopes is to make the arena a top choice for consideration for many other big events that continue to come to St. Joseph in the future.
"Because if you're a promoter, you're gonna want a good facility to come into. When you leave, if you've enjoyed your experience here, you're gonna be a lot more apt to come back," Atkins said.
The next city council meeting is August 22nd where the resolution will be brought up.