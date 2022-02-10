Civic Arena receives new basketball floor from Hillyard

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first of many renovations and improvements to St. Joseph's Civic Arena is complete, and on display.
The parks department and Hillyard company finished installing a brand new basketball court on the arena floor.
The design shows St. Joseph's history, and honors Hillyard's founder N.S. Hillyard.
The new basketball court is the first of many improvements you'll see at civic arena over the next 12-months.
“You know, the Civic Arena, I think it's underestimated the value it provides to this community. I think if people will stop and think about the different events there before COVID You know, there were 4546 weekends of the year that there were activities there. It's very versatile and really plays an important role in the community and I just hope everybody understands that,” Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said.
There was no cost for the new look to the basketball floor.
Hillyard did the job for free as a trade-out to put its name on the court.
$3-million dollars in park tax money and ARPA money is put aside to help modernize the decades-old arena.