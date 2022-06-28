Civic arena to add electronic scores tables

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Civic Arena will add three electronic score tables as part of the city's plan to update the arena.
St. Joseph will host the women's Division II Elite 8 basketball tournament at the Civic Arena in March of 2023.
In order to host the tournament, the city is making many updates to the arena.
"At the Civic Arena we've never had them before," said Chuck Kempf, the St. Joseph Parks and Rec Director. "And obviously, for high-level sporting events it's a really nice addition and it allows for some marketing opportunities to enhance the games and whatever the event happens to be."
Kempf says the score tables will look similar to the score tables that Missouri Western has at Looney Fieldhouse.
On Monday night, city council made the final approval to purchase the score tables from Daktronics for $74,982.