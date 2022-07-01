Clarence Green officially starts as interim president for Northwest

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) July first was the official first day for Clarence Green as interim president of Northwest Missouri State University.
"We have an outstanding Northwest leadership team at the university that's always in place, outstanding working relations with my colleagues, and so tons of support," Green said.
Green sent an email to the Northwest community regarding his new leadership role and what he intends to do in this position. As he thinks about the future of the campus, he says quote, "I plan to listen, seek understanding, communicate actions and updates and help move ideas forward for the betterment of Northwest."
"Right now, we are looking at what is going to be our primary focus for this upcoming year. And I'm working with our leadership team as leaders to really feather that out before introducing that to our campus," Green said.
His previous job at Northwest was the university police chief among a few others. And he believes his past experience in that role will play a large part in this administration leadership position.
"I think my police experience will aid me. But I think leadership transcends all roles that individuals take on across any organization. One thing that policing has offered me that's really gonna help during this time, is our ability to build out trust within a community. And that's something that I'm going to bring to the table," Green said.
One big thing he reflects on is the fact he's the first black president of the university.`
"When I think about being the first, you know, it takes fearlessness to be first. I look forward to the day that I can walk into a room and be noticed really from the for the person that I am and the knowledge that I have, rather than the color of my skin," Green said.
Green says after all the support he's received from everyone with this career change, he not only feels empowered, but also determined to make Northwest the best university it can be for students, faculty, staff and alumni.
"I've always had strong relationships with those we serve and primarily our student body and our students. I also have met with a host of other students across our campus over this summer, in just listening and understanding what things or processes that perhaps need to be removed or enhanced, or what do we need to develop," Green said.
Green attended Northwest as a student and played on the Bearcat football team and lives just south of Maryville.