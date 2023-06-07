Clarios says St. Joseph operation will ramp up, but not due to Ohio union workers strike

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As workers strike at the Clarios plant located near Toledo Ohio, production is about to increase at the St. Joseph location, however, the company telling KQ2 tonight, the two are unrelated.
An automotive news outlet reported this week, the on-going negotiations and subsequent strike of union workers in Toledo were causing a ripple effect at the plant locally which employs 800 in St. Joseph.
Kris Sherman, Clarios Director of Communications for the U.S. and Canada refutes that in the following statement.
“The overtime that is scheduled for this weekend in St. Joseph is part of our normal 24-hour, 7-day per week production process. Occasional overtime helps assure we meet customer commitments, and in this case we are producing a different type of battery from those we manufacture in Toledo."
Workers today in St. Joseph wouldn't speak on camera, but said they were aware of ongoing talks regarding a ramping up of production.