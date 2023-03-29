Climate trends causing allergy season to become earlier, longer, and worse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Spring is in the air! But so are seasonal allergies.
According to a recent Climate Central Report, weather and climate trends are causing allergy season to be earlier, longer, and worse.
“Allergies are predominantly caused by pollen. They are caused by mold, and they can be caused by pollution. Now, all of these factors can get enhanced significantly as the temperature is warming,” said Dr. Csengele Barta, Associate Professor of Biology, Missouri Western State University.
New data showing earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days cause plants to have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.
“So plants start to flower earlier. So they put out more pollen, the concentration of pollen is increasing in the air,” said Dr. Barta.
People with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen, which could lead to asthma attacks and respiratory problems. To reduce your exposure, be aware of when pollen counts are high.
“Stay indoors. Ventilate your house, using a good filtration system that catches the pollen grains. Beware of pollen sticking to pretty much everything,” said Dr. Barta.
Remove clothes you've worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of your skin and hair. In extreme cases, even wearing a mask might help.
“We just came out from a very long period of wearing masks, but sometimes if things get really bad if there is a lot of wind, wearing masks temporarily outdoors might also be helpful to catch at least part of the pollen that's in the air,” said Dr. Barta.
To further avoid exposure to allergens experts recommend to start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows, and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are highest.