Clinton Co. deputies address influx of visitors

(GOWER, Mo.) Deputies in Clinton County are preparing for a mass influx of visitors this weekend.
Hundreds of pilgrims have descended on a Benedictine monastery for religious sisters in Gower in recent days after news began to spread on social media last week that the recently exhumed remains of the contemplative order's African American foundress appear to be incorrupt, four years after her death and burial in a simple wooden coffin.
KQ2 spoke with the Clinton County Sheriff's Department today who told us this isn't something they deal with everyday, and Sheriff Larry Fish decided to reach out to the sisters and ask how this religious practice of pilgrimage worked.
Fish and his deputies wondered if there might be dignitaries traveling to the area, and if extra security would be needed. Abbess Mother Cecilia, the head of the monastery, told officers she expects upwards of 1,000 people or as many as 1500 visitors this weekend. So far, the sheriff's department has seen a slight uptick in traffic and haven't had to dip into their overtime budget, but this weekend will be a different story.
The department will utilize full-time staff and reserve deputies to make sure traffic flows smoothly through the county.
Mother Cecilia says after this weekend, when Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster is entombed in glass, traffic should slow down a bit. the church leader also reached out to the Clinton County Commissioner Tuesday in an effort to educate the office on this tradition.