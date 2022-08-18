Clinton County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, just after 6:00 p.m.
According to a news release from the sheriff, Lathrop Fire, Tri-County EMS and Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to a residence outside of Turney for a report of a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim, Joshua Galloway, 34, of Turney died from his injuries.
Law enforcement agencies were quickly notified of a suspect from eye witnesses at scene. The sheriff's department said that within two hours, the Clay County Sheriff's Office had the suspect, Brayden Holloway, of Kansas City, in custody in Kansas City.
Holloway has been charged with Second-degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
The investigation is ongoing.