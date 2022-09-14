Co-workers remember Savannah Domann

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local restaurant is remembering the life of the young Savannah Domann who's life was taken from her at the age of 26 in January.
A restaurant that bonded co-workers for life.
"Applebee's brought us together,” co-worker Elizabeth Cress says.
Savannah Domann worked at the St. Joseph Applebee's for two years, sparking a friendship with her then co-workers, Lacey and Elizabeth.
"The mornings were always fun. We always had snack-time in the morning before the restaurant opened, Savannah and I always had snacks, especially since she was pregnant, she always needed snacks,” co-worker Lacey Brookshire says.
Domann tragically died in January in a car accident that also killed her unborn child.
Her co-workers saying Savannah's regular customers made a sign to hang at the restaurant after she died.
"It's just a great way for people to remember her people that drive by and I know for a fact her family still drives by, her boyfriend still drives by and looks at that. And that's just something that reminds them because Applebee's was her home and was part of them and her,” Cress says.
More than just work buddies, Savannah was friends with everyone she worked with.
Lacey and Elizabeth sharing with KQ2 some of their last memories with her.
“So the Friday before her accident actually was the last shift that me and her worked together and it was probably the best shift that we had worked together in awhile,” Cress says. "We were crazy busy, short staffed, and literally we're running around crazy kind of just yelling fun things. Like everybody's just kind of having fun. Like, even the bar regulars are kind of joining in. They're like she's crazy, you're crazy. Like it was just a fun energetic shift before and that was my last memory that I have of her.”
"Our last shift was we worked New Year's Eve together, and she brought in everybody little headbands that said Happy New Year. And she always brought in the little party favors for any holiday, any birthday. Just wanted to dress up,” Brookshire says.
Now, Savannah can be seen in loving memory near the entrance doors.
Brookshire says "It's a nice reminder of how she was, the good employee she was. She was always friendly, always great to work with, it's just nice to see. Just smiling always."
Applebee's also features Savannah Domann inside with additional memorabilia.