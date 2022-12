(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week KQ2 is teaming up with the Community Blood Center to host the Miracle of Giving Blood Drive.

The drive is tomorrow  from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be located at the East Hills Shopping Center in the former Charlotte Russe space near center court.

Every registered donor will receive a Kansas City Chiefs shirt.

For more information go to savealifenow.org/group with group code: KCPC.