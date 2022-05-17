Community Blood Center announces blood emergency

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The community blood center is asking for help after declaring a blood emergency last week.
According to a news release, the blood supply is at a 2 to 3 day level, with types O and B at a 1 to 2 day supply.
The ideal inventory is 5 to 7 days.
The center cites school breaks and increased travel combined with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic drop in donor turnout.
To help, the center held a blood drive today and will be holding two more this month.
The next drive is tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Altec.
The third will be on May 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Missouri Department of Transportation on North Belt Highway.