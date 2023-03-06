Community Blood Center declares first blood emergency of 2023

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Community Blood Center has declared the first blood emergency of the year.
The organization says that the emergency is a continuation of many issues they have been experiencing for months now.
"Getting blood donors is a huge problem that we're seeing," says Chelsey Smith from the Community Blood Center. "We're seeing much fewer first time donors than we have in past years, and then additionally, it's still those winter months where we're still challenged with cold and flu season."
The CBC received 2,000 fewer blood donations in January compared to last year.
In addition to whole blood donors, platelet donors are urgently needed.
With a shelf life of just 7 days, CBC relied on dedicated platelet donors to help patients undergoing chemotherapy, those with bleeding disorders, new mothers, and more.
"Blood is not something that can be synthetically made. It's not a medicine that can be made by a pharmaceutical company," said Smith. "Unfortunately for patients who need blood, if they've experienced blood loss, if they're going through chemo, things like that, the only treatment that can help them get through that is oftentimes a blood transfusion."
To host a blood drive or find information on where you can donate blood, click here.