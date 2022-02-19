Community can support IAFF Local 77 and the Chiefs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Firefighters IAFF Local 77 has done what many in the community have been waiting for.
The group has created t-shirts for the public that represent the organization and support the Kansas City Chiefs.
They wanted to get this project going after interest from the public wanting to wear the on-duty shirts, but those aren't allowed for the general public to wear.
"I kind of developed an idea to say hey, maybe we can sell these for some charity with all of our charity events that we do. And still be able to get those shirts out to show support for the firefighters and local 77," Local 77 union representative Skyler White said.
The Local 77 is separate from the St. Joseph Fire Department, but union members are firefighters.
These shirts will be for sale for the next two weeks and proceeds will go to to the Local 77 charities fund. The shirts were custom designed by firehouse designs.