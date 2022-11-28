Community Coalition honors Lloyd Warner with headstone

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday marks the 89th anniversary of the 1933 lynching of 18-year-old Lloyd Warner here in St. Joseph.
Warner was murdered in St. Joseph by a mob of nearly 5-thousand citizens at the corner of 5th and Jules on November 28, 1933.
"He had been accused of assaulting a young lady. He was captured and taken to jail. Crowds grew and grew on that evening. They became more angry and more angry until he was let out of jail in order to protect others who were in there. An angry mob, lynched him, and then burned his body," informs Lloyd Warner Community Coalition member Sharon Kosek.
"He was not given a jury trial, not any kind of trial, not accused, just accused by a mob. Nothing legal was done in order to take him to court or anything, so it was totally lack of social justice," Kosek continues.
After extensive research was done to locate where Warner's body was buried. The Lloyd Warner Community Coalition wanted to honor Warner by putting up a headstone at the grave site.
"We wanted to see him acknowledged. That headstone was just put in place this week, so we were pleased, in honor of this anniversary of his death, to honor him by having this headstone," Kosek says.
The Warner Coalition urges people to educate themselves on this piece of history in hopes of building a better future.
"It is a part of our history as well as so many other hundreds of cities across the United States, but if we don't learn from history, how can we do better in the future?" asks Kosek.
The Warner Coalition is in the process of finding a location for their Equal Justice Initiative sponsored historical marker.
This marker will be placed in honor of Warner and will share his story as well as details of "Lynching in America."
The Lloyd Warner Community Remembrance Project is also hosting a Racial Justice Online Essay Contest funded by the EJI with at least $5,000 going to the winners.
Entries are due Friday, December 2 by 11:59 PM.
For more details on the contest, click here.