Community donates 17,841 school supply items

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over the weekend, the United Way held the 14th annual “Stuff the Bus” event.
This year the organization said in a news release that community members from around the area donated nearly 18,000 school supply items during the drive.
In addition to the supplies, almost $2,300 were donated to the United Way to purchase supplies that were not donated.
Since the “Stuff the Bus” event began in 2009, more than 259,000 school supply items have been donated.
Families who may need help with school supplies collected during the drive can call the Salvation Army at 816-232-5824, to learn more about this Thursday's distribution event.