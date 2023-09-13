Community gives Input on Krug Park's Future

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department hosted their second community involvement meeting tonight at the Remington Nature center.
Krug Park will receive a multi-million dollar grant for renovations from the half cent parks tax that was passed in 2021.
The park's department encouraged citizens to give input on how they would like to see the future of the park.
KQ2 spoke with a member of the friends of krug park group and a council member on how they would like to see the park move forward.
"We want to make sure that the park remains open to the public said it remains family friendly, and that it honors the deed that we agreed as a city when we accepted the gift of the park land. So we want to honor Henry Krug's legacy."
"I liked the children's circus area, because that used to be a small venue for entertainment for bands. And the way they have it marked up with a pond out in front. It's really a great venue, and then we'll leave the large amphitheater open for larger events to come in. But that's kind of what I'm leaning towards right now."