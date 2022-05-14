Community grieves the death of Lafayette freshman

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette High School community is grieving following the loss of a student on Friday.
Lafayette's principal Dr. Ashly McGinnis confirmed the death of a freshman in a statement sent out to students and families Friday night.
McGinnis said in the statement, "We have and will continue to mobilized our community resources, including having additional counselors, social workers, and other staff available to support our students and staff members on Monday, May 16."
Details of the student's death have not been released.
KQ2 is not releasing the identity of the student's name at this time due to the age of the student.