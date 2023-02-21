Community members hear from SJSD Board of Education candidates Tuesday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Candidates running for the St. Joseph School District Board of Education spoke to community members at a forum at the Eagles Lodge Tuesday night.
Five out of the nine candidates listed on the District's website running for the two open seats had three-minutes to answer questions.
"I just think it's important that when we have an opportunity to vote that we learn about the candidates who are running, that's the biggest thing. That's why we're here tonight," said Kim Schmitz, who attended the forum. "So if you, if anybody has an opportunity to go to something like this, I would really encourage them to go because you do get to learn and you get to make an informed vote that way."
If you missed Tuesday night's forum, there are more forums that will be held leading up to the election on April 4.
There is a forum planned at the Rolling Hills Library on Thursday, March 30, from 6:00-7:30 p.m.