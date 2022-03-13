Community members rally for Ukraine at local church

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People worldwide have been giving their support to the people of Ukraine, and the St. Joe community is doing its part as well.
On Sunday afternoon people gathered at Francis Street First United Methodist Church to rally and show solidarity with Ukrainians. Everyone sang, offered prayers and donations and heard from speakers.
"I think the thing that's most important is that we would want people to realize that we are, we're all united, we are stronger together," one of the rally organizers Candy Sheehan said.
Candy Sheehan was one of the organizers of the rally and says the church's pastor is actually from Russia and played a big role in this rally as well.
"There's no one in this world better prepared to do a rally like this. She is Russian, her children are one quarter Ukrainian. So she was a perfect person to organize a rally and bring speakers together in support of Ukraine," Sheehan said.
Sheehan says she hopes people who came to the rally realize something.
"The Ukrainians are our brothers and sisters, they were wishing for freedom, and they wanted just live their life in peace," Sheehan said.
Derek Frieling is a history teacher who was at the rally. He says it's important that people around the world understand Russian citizens are not an enemy to the Ukrainian people, that they didn't want their county to invade Ukraine.
"We all want peace. And this isn't a Russian people versus Ukrainian people sort of thing. There are people in Russia who are protesting against it as well. And we just want this to be over with and let people live their lives as soon as possible," Frieling said.
He also says the world shouldn't let the crisis go to the back burner, it's something that will take decades for Ukraine to recover from.
"This is something that's gonna last for a long time. It's gonna take decades, if not longer for your brain to recover from this, and people are gonna need assistance for a long time. So I hope that people don't forget,' Frieling said.