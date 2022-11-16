Community Missions aims to help the homeless as cold weather moves in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the winter weather starts to move in Community Missions aims to get people off the streets in hopes of saving lives.
"The main focus of the cold weather shelter is to literally get people off the streets during cold weather right? To prevent E.D. visits to prevent death on the streets prevent frostbite," explains CMC Executive Director Rachel Bittiker.
"So anybody that's currently living on the streets and has nowhere to go at night time, this would be the target population that we're going after," Bittiker continues.
Community Missions is expanding their services this year to include women in their winter weather shelters.
"What's different than any other year that Community Missions has done, is that the cold weather shelters are actually offering services to women now. In our community, we had had the cold weather shelter for men, but we had nowhere for women to go. So, this is a new exciting thing that we're able to offer for women living in the streets to be able to have a safe place to go as well during the coldest days of the year," Bittiker says.
Although there are warming centers throughout St. Joseph, Community Missions aims to bridge the gap and the need for overnight facilities in order to protect those living on the streets.
"At the temporary cold weather shelter, it's a very low maintenance. We don't have showers in that facility right now. So, it's literally some food, something to drink, and a cot that they can sleep on," says Bittiker.
"Individuals are welcome to come in at 6:00 at night and then at 7:00 in the morning, they can go back out."
Community Missions urges everyone to have compassion for those facing homelessness and to remember that they are just as important to the community.
Bittiker says, "They are a part of our community. And so I think that all of us need to really keep that in mind."