Community reacts to Dillard's closure announcement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The East Hills shopping center has experienced the closure of many businesses over the last few years, Dillard's clearance being the most recent.
Dillard's announced that they will be closing at the end of May, leaving JC Penny as the only free standing store.
As stores continue to disappear and online shopping takes over, business owners within East Hills are finding it progressively harder to keep their businesses afloat.
Tonie Spearman, owner of Mimi's Boutique and Tailored Creations in East Hills, says, "People are not coming to the mall as often as they used to. A lot of people are actually choosing to shop online, and that is hurting brick and mortar businesses, so we feel the impact of that."
As ecommerce has become more prevalent, mall culture appears to be dying. Consumers are finding less reasons to go out to a mall when they can find, purchase, and have items delivered straight to their door in a matter of days with the press of a few buttons.
"There's definitely less people going here, there's less people hanging out here, and there's less of a reason to go to a place with multiple sotres with online shopping. You don't really need to go to the mall anymore, unless yous specifically can only find what you need here," mall goer Seth Blake says.
With JC Penny being the last free standing store at the mall, empty hallways with chained storefronts suggest an unfavorable future for East Hills.
Community members are wondering what can be done to prevent East Hills from subsequently shutting down completely.
Blake says, "I think to save East Hill, they need to really look at new things. The old way of running a mall is no longer efficient in the modern world, and with technology..."
Blake and Spearman suggest that malls like East Hills bring in other interactive elements that provide more for consumers than just retail in order to incentivize shoppers.
They feel as though there needs to be more focus on the needs of the consumer and building around that rather than just packing as many stores as possible into a single building.
The accessibility for consumers having those wants and needs taken care of in one place will keep their demand for malls, even with the retail element removed.
The store is set to close May 30th. A reason for the store closing has not yet been given.