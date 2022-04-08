Community reacts to Jasinski leaving NWMSU

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) We learned last week that the president of Northwest Missouri State, Dr. John Jasinski will part ways with the university after the end of this semester.
Northwest's board of regents decided not to renew his contract without releasing any information about why that decision was made.
Now one Northwest alum has taken it upon himself to write an open letter to the board asking for transparency.
The Northwest board of regents is facing a lot of criticism regarding their decision to let go of the president of Northwest Missouri State University Dr. John Jasinski by not renewing his contract.
His retirement announcement came as a shock to the Northwest community, sending people to turn to the board for answers as to why they made their decision.
"It really was a huge surprise to me, and it turns out too many other people in the northwest community; and so my first question is, 'why?' If the school is doing as well as it appears to be doing, why would you want to change the person at the top?" Northwest alumnus Tracey Steele said.
Met with no answers or statements from the board regarding what led to their decision, community members are left confused.
Since Jasinski started serving as Northwest's president in 2009, the university has seen record enrollment and retention rates, the construction of new buildings, among many more.
This great progress at the university is what is causing the northwest community to plead for transparency from the board of regents.
"They can't possibly represent the interest of the citizens if the citizens have no idea why they're making those decisions, or they don't even know that the decision has been made for two years. It's important for the board to exercise more transparency, they just have to,” Steele said.
In his statement, Jasinski stated that the board's decision to not renew his contract wasn't based on his or Northwest's performance. However, Jasinski also left a message for the Northwest community to look critically at the board saying, "understand the inner working and ties to others, discern the intended direction, a certain support or lack thereof for critical issues, and weigh in on the institution's future."
"People are paying attention and we care. Their decisions are not made in a vacuum. It's really important that northwest is governed properly and I just want to remind the board of regents that their decisions really do matter,” Steele said.
These concerned community members want to ensure that the board is acting fairly and making decisions that reflect the interests of their peers.
The community's need for transparency with the board of regents' decision-making processes will continue to be emphasized.
Steele's letter is gaining traction on social media, so far garnering more than 100 signatures.
KQ2 has reached out to both the Board of Regents and Dr. Jasinski, but have not heard back.
The board is now in the search for a president to replace Jasinski.