Community shows support for National Telecommunicators Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The second full week of April is set aside every year to recognize the 911 dispatchers that serve our area and call centers nationwide.
The community is showing its support by bringing snacks, cards, games, and other means of saying thank you to the men and women that work hard 24/7, taking in and responding to emergency calls in the area.
"They deal with a lot of trauma. And they deal with a variety of problems within our community. And often it's a thankless job, they don't receive recognition. So this week, super important, and a lot of community members and people within the department reached out and expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the job that they do," said Jason Strong, St. Joseph Communication Center Manager.
The St. Joseph Communication Center is currently looking for more employees to join the team. If you are interested in applying you can call the St. Joseph Police Department’s non-emergency number at (816) 271-4777.