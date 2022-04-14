Community speaks out on lack of transparency from Northwest Missouri State

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Still plenty of questions surrounding the Board of Regents at Northwest Missouri State not renewing the contract of longtime University President John Jasinski.
More than 150 people logged on to a virtual board meeting earlier this week.
During that time, many got a chance to speak out over their concerns on what they're calling the board's lack of transparency with students, staff and the community.
“We have a reputation that stands alone, especially in the state of Missouri, Unfortunately, this Board of Regents has decided without explanation or justification, to abandon this winning reputation, The lack of transparency is extremely sad and a violation of public trust,” David Shadinger, Former President of the Faculty Senate said.
Board members say they need to do a better job of following Missouri sunshine law and the posting of all meeting notices.