 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003,
004, 005, 013, 020, 021, 028, 029, 037, 103, 104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025 and 102. Fire weather
zones 001, 002, 011, 012,

* WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

Sustained west winds of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by
frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Additionally,
relative humidity values will range through the mid 20 percent
range through the afternoon.

This combination of strong winds and moderately dry relative
humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
far east central Kansas and portions of western Missouri. Outdoor
burning of any kind is discouraged as any fire would have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Community speaks out on lack of transparency from Northwest Missouri State

  • 0

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Still plenty of questions surrounding the Board of Regents at Northwest Missouri State not renewing the contract of longtime University President John Jasinski.

More than 150 people logged on to a virtual board meeting earlier this week.

During that time, many got a chance to speak out over their concerns on what they're calling the board's lack of transparency with students, staff and the community.

“We have a reputation that stands alone, especially in the state of Missouri, Unfortunately, this Board of Regents has decided without explanation or justification, to abandon this winning reputation, The lack of transparency is extremely sad and a violation of public trust,” David Shadinger, Former President of the Faculty Senate said. 

Board members say they need to do a better job of following Missouri sunshine law and the posting of all meeting notices.

 

Tags

Recommended for you