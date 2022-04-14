Community speaks out on lack of transparency from Northwest Missouri State

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 003, 004, 005, 013, 020, 021, 028, 029, 037, 103, 104, AND 105... The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025 and 102. Fire weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, * WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&