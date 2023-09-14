Community supports Sisters of Solace with "S'Mac Down" Mac 'N" Cheese Cook-Off

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The residents of St. Joseph supported the Sisters of Solace by preparing various kinds of macaroni and cheese for visitors to try.
The event was held at the Castle Bridge Event Center to raise awareness to the Sisters of Solace, a non-profit organization that provides support towards women who need aid.
Those who attended got to sample the macaroni and cheese dishes, along with a pulled pork sandwich from Spanky and Buckwheat's BBQ.
Supporters were also able to enjoy their time with live music, a raffle, and an energetic environment.
Karen Couldry, the fundraising chairman, says,
"I was responsible for heading up the fundraising committee and we came up with this Mac N Cheese cook off idea because we wanted something unique to St. Joe and unique to Sisters of Solace to raise money for their cause."
All proceeds went towards the Sisters of Solace.
To donate, visit https://sosstjoe.org/