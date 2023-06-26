Controversy surrounding Library Board VP reappointment sparks discourse on LGBTQ+ advocacy, discrimination

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The reappointment of current St. Joseph Public Library Board Vice President Brian Kirk has been put on pause due to public outcry.
The controversy began on Tuesday morning when Kirk, who has served on the board since 2019, woke up to discover his social media flooded with people protesting the continuation of his position on the board.
"Suddenly there [were] people on social media attacking me, my character," said Kirk, an openly gay pastor with the First Christian Church. "I didn't understand where it was coming from."
The online backlash was ignited by a post from Pastor Josh Blevins of Grace Calvary Chapel, expressing concerns over Kirk's outspoken support for the LGBTQIA+ community and how that could influence his decision-making while serving on the board.
Blevins stressed that his concerns were not rooted in Kirk's sexual orientation but rather in what he perceived as a specific agenda being promoted by Kirk.
"I voiced concern because everything I saw indicates that he does have a very specific agenda, and that's his right," said Pastor Blevins. "I just am concerned as to what that will look like in the in the greater community and in that in that public space."
After days of remaining silent and observing the online discourse, Kirk decided to speak out for the first time regarding the matter in an interview with KQ2. Kirk said he felt that the criticisms against him were misplaced and lacked any substantial evidence of wrongdoing on his part.
"This really isn't about me as a person. The people who are attacking me don't even know me. They have no evidence of any record of anything I've done," said Kirk.
He pointed out that both the Library Board director and the Mayor had acknowledged his exemplary performance as a board member.
In response to the public outcry and numerous calls rejecting Kirk's reappointment, the Mayor of St. Joseph made the decision to not reinstate him to the board.
"Our city leadership is listening to one single church, and their pastor, and allowing that to sway decisions they're making about who is allowed to serve in leadership in our city," said Kirk.
When Kirk sought an explanation from the mayor regarding the reasons behind this decision, he was left still confused.
"When I asked the mayor directly, 'Can you explain to me what is this all about? Why would I not be reappointed?' He did not have an answer for that," Kirk stated. "I said, 'has it something to do with my performance as a board member?' He said, 'No, you've been a good board member.' Then curiously, the Mayor started to talk about [how] people are concerned about a woke ideology that's out in our communities. He mentioned people being concerned that there are too many pride flags."
Supporters of Kirk's reappointment have written letters to the Mayor, calling out the initial decision as a form of discrimination due to Kirk's identity as an openly gay man.
Sean Conners, Chairperson of the St. Joseph Human Rights Commission, echoed these sentiments, suggesting that the opposition stemmed from Kirk's support for LGBTQIA+ causes.
"His record is exemplary, so the only conclusion that both he, I, and others who know Brian can draw is that it's totally based off of sexual orientation and his support for LGBTQIA+ causes," said Conners.
Pastor Blevins reiterated that his concerns were not rooted in Kirk's sexual orientation but rather in his conviction that certain materials should not be readily accessible to children within libraries.
"I've been accused of being homophobic, and a bigot, and all of these things," said Blevins. "This community thinks I'm just on a vendetta against a person because they're gay and that's not the case. I want to make that very clear."
Blevins suggested that discussions surrounding topics related to gender identity and sexuality should primarily occur within the family context, allowing parents to filter materials they consider appropriate.
"A library turns from a place where you can go to research, study, and access materials, to more of a place where you're promoting a certain ideology or framework and pushing it on people when you start the spotlight or showcase those materials," stated Blevins.
Mary Beth Revels, the Library Director, disagreed with Blevins' viewpoint and emphasized that a library's only agenda is to provide a wide range of materials to cater to patrons' interests and needs.
"When somebody comes into the library, they want to find a book that interests them. So of course we're going to have all kinds of materials," said Revels. "We're here for everyone."
The controversy surrounding Brian Kirk's reappointment has sparked fears among some community members that if the City yields to the complaints of one organization, it could set a precedent that may lead to further discrimination.
"Everyone's afraid that if somebody speaks out for a certain population, no matter who it is, that then something's going to happen to them," stated Revels. "They're going to upset other people in the community and they'll be blocked from being able to serve on the board."
Kirks reappointment status remains undecided. While the item has been removed from Monday's City Council meeting agenda, members of the community still have the opportunity to submit public comments and address the matter during Monday's meeting.
According to Kirk, a decision could be made as early as July, but until then, he intends to fulfill his role as Library Board Vice President until his term concludes on June 30.