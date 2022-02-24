Convicted contractor sentenced to prison

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A contractor that promised work for multiple customers but failed to deliver the work has been sentenced to prison time.
Brian Pummell was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he failed to follow the conditions of his probation, resulting in it being revoked on January 28, 2022.
Pummell’s sentence was four years for each count to be served consecutively.
According to the Missouri Attorney General’s office, in March 2020, Pummell was charged with three counts of felony deceptive business practices for defrauding customers in connection with his business, Houston’s Construction.
According to court documents, Pummell promised to perform construction work on detached garages and pole barns in exchange for advance payments.
However, after taking money from multiple customers, Pummell never provided the promised work.
Pummell pled guilty in May 2021 and was placed on probation.