Cooling Center open amidst changes at The St. Joseph Health Department

The lobby in Patee Market, also known as the space next to the Social Welfare Board with a bench, is one of five cooling centers in St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Health Department leaders knew it would need to open this summer, however six months ago, they weren't sure how things would pan out.
High atop Museum Hill Tuesday morning, you could tell, it was going to warm up, and or those who may choose to live in the open air, Mother Nature can really rev the temperatures up.
"Especially when the humidity is up too, which we haven't had that yet, but those days are coming," said Deborah Bradley, Director, St. Joseph Health Dept.
She prides herself on the fact that St. Joseph doesn't have heat-related deaths talked about in other communities, "Individuals who don't have anywhere to go, can come and cool off and relax get something to drink," said Bradley.
That is the intent of the lobby area located at Pattee Market. Aside from the Social Welfare Board, the rest of the services once on the first floor, are running full-steam ahead on the 2nd.
"We had a watermain break back on Christmas weekend and we've had to move our WIC program and clinic for immunizations, and pregnancy testing all upstairs, so we've had to reconfigure the second floor to be able to serve everyone coming in," said Bradley.
As they attempt to cut the red tape and work alongside The City's insurance company to get the estimated $100,000 in repairs done, things are cozy now six months in.
"Some people were like "Well I didn't know you guys did all that, I didn't know you did that!" so it's been good that people are getting to know each other, and what each other does a lot more than what they had done so before," said Bradley.
Turning what could have been a really uncomfortable time, into something positive helps Bradley and her team continue to serve this summer. Bradley also confirming, last December, the staff at The Health Department did open cabinets where pipes were housed and let a bit of water drip. The pipe, unfortunately, was out of sight.