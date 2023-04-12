Corby Pond renovations completed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Prepare to bust out the fishing poles because a ceremony to celebrate the completion of Corby Pond's renovations took place Wednesday afternoon in St. Joseph.
The nearly $1.4 million project dredged the existing pond, improved the stormwater system, and added a retaining wall.
After nearly two years of work, the pond was finally unveiled with a fountain dedication ceremony in honor of Laura Elizabeth Hutton, a close family friend of Kendall Randolph, the donor of the display.
"The pond has kind of been a staple in my life since I was a little kid, and in light of the unfortunate circumstances that happened to Doug Jodi's daughter, it just seemed like it would be an opportunity to do something for not just the community, but also for the Hutton family family. So I donated the fountains and the plaque and said, 'Let's do this,'" said Randolph.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf notes the park's half-cent sales tax that was passed back in August of 2021 as one of the biggest moments for the Parks Department since its creation, and that it has allowed them to focus on much needed improvements.
"Now we get to take care of a lot of things that are broken, a lot of things that need to be addressed from safety standpoints, from ADA standpoints, and just making them better, and modernizing the parks system without destroying that historic integrity of the system," said Kempf. "It's really a great opportunity for the city to celebrate having some some resources to do some good things that we haven't been able to do for a lot of years."
With two new fishing docks as well as the new fountain display, Kempf says the new and improved Corby Pond is something the entire community should be proud of.
"It's important to add the recreational amenities, it's important for us to show, and the community to show, that we care about our community. The parks department is really just the kind of the vessel that does the work, but it's really the community that benefits," said Kempf. "As a member of the parks department, it makes us feel good when we can have nice things we can take care of things properly. And I think it's just a good community project I think everybody should enjoy."
Randolph noted Corby Pond along with Hyde and Krug Parks as major assets of the city, and says he improvements to Corby Pond are just the beginning.
"It's one of a kind. There's just not many cities in the United States that have this type of amenity. And when you when you couple it with Corby Pond, Krug Park, and Hyde Park, you know, it's just a great network. And I think we need to exploit it more and bring more things," said Randolph.
Kempf adds that while the main renovations are complete and the park is open, the Parks Department will be continuing the beautification process as well as installing bathrooms across the parkway.
The last phase of the renovations are expected to be completed by next spring.