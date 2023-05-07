Cosmic Collectables forced to relocate and rebuild after fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Cosmic Collectables has been preparing to celebrate their 27th anniversary this month, but after a fire on Saturday destroyed most of their building and stock, they'll be spending it relocating and rebuilding.
"I've gotten a lot of things out, unfortunately, majority of everything has been pretty well destroyed," said Cosmic Collectables owner Curtis Couldry Sr..
After 27 years of building up their stock, the fire early Saturday morning has forced this collectibles store to start over.
"I had over 50,000 comic books, and probably 90% of those are gone," said Couldry. "I'm gonna have to build my stock back up. But this has been a accumulation stock of over 27 years, so it's not going to happen overnight."
In the meantime, Couldry will focus on relocating, but says he is just thankful no one was in the building while it was ablaze.
"It's just stuff in the reality. I'm just glad that no one got hurt. No one was in the building when it happened," said Couldry. "This can be replaced...once it's already gone, it's no use crying over it."
But Couldry wasn't left to clean up the carnage alone.
"I had over 20 customers down here helping me unload all this stuff, get it out of this building as fast as possible," said Couldry. "All of my customer support is awesome and I appreciated that extremely a lot. So hopefully it gives me encouragement to go ahead and bounce back and see if I can get things rolling again."
To donate to Cosmic Collectables GoFundMe, click here.