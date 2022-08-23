Council to vote on sales tax for police and fire raises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a deal following last week's protests.
Members of the F.O.P. spent three days last week protesting outside of city hall asking for more pay to help bring in and retain more police officers.
Over the weekend, leaders from the city and the F.O.P. negotiated on a deal before coming to an agreement.
The city now plans to vote on a half cent sales tax to go on the November ballot.
The St. Joseph city manager said that if passed, this tax will go towards more than just police.
"The approval of the tax will enable us to have a sustainable pay plan not only for police, but it also adds stability to our commitments related to the fire department as well. And then it'll also free up the availability to meet the other needs that we have,” St. Joseph city manager Bryan Carter said.
The city council will vote to approve the sales tax this Friday.
The meeting will be open to the public.