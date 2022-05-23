Counseling services in high demand since pandemic began

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The month of May marks Mental Health Awareness month.
Once a taboo subject, mental health conversations continue to rise because the stats are worrisome.
One in five adults in the United States experience mental illness each year, with suicide being the 2nd leading cause of death among those the ages of 10-34.
A St. Joseph counselor says there is progress being made when it comes to offering counseling, for both in-person, and virtual sessions becoming popular, too.
"I think with COVID, it really kind of broke the barrier of people coming to counseling," said LPC Andrew Fisher at Fisher Counseling Services. "I think we really saw a lot of people utilizing mental health quite a bit more. But at the same time, telehealth, telehealth kind of came out about that same time too, and that really created a lot more ease to get to counseling."
While Fisher Counseling Services sees a lot of new opportunities to support mental health, there's still a longways to go to get the proper help to those in the area because the demand is so high now.
"Popping on your phone and actually doing your session is one way," said Fisher. "With that, you know, I actually found hiring therapists became a lot harder as well because a lot of online entities started hiring these therapists as well too. So, we got a scarcity of clinicians, and then we have higher demand for therapy itself. That creates a little--well kind of created as a strong uptick."
Just because services continue to pop up, doesn't mean the fight and struggle is over. Fisher says it's important to always check in and make sure you're doing okay.
"We need to really take moments and take care of ourselves do that self care, self checkup, take take moments," Fisher explained.
Fisher Counseling Services offers in-person and virtual sessions. They can be reached by calling (816) 396-6002.