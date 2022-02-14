Court reviewing St. Joseph council at-large primary results

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County Court judge has held up the certification of St. Joseph's municipal election.
Judge Kate Schaefer made the ruling Monday afternoon pending a review of a suit filed by city council at-large candidate Kenton Randolph.
Randolph, who finished second in the nine candidate field, is petitioning for a better count of the total number of voters who cast ballots in his race.
Randolph received 3,924 votes in the race, easily advancing to the general election in April. However, according to information from the Buchanan County Clerk's office, Randolph finished eight votes short of bypassing the general election and automatically winning a seat on the next council. According to City Charter any candidate receiving a vote total of more than 50 percent of the number of voters in any election is declared a winner. In the February 8 primary voters could choose up to four of the nine candidates on the ballot. According to the Buchanan County Clerk's office a total of 7,863 voters cast ballots. That would put Randolph eight votes shy of the 50 percent-plus-one vote rule according to the City Charter.
In court on Monday, Randolph's campaign suggested that what some voters may have voted in the mayoral or municipal court judge primary that was on the same ballot, they did not cast a vote for any of the council at-large candidates. This "under vote" would reduce the number of votes Randolph would need to cross the threshold of bypassing the general election in April and automatically be seated with the next council.
In a written statement, Randolph says he wants it clearly known that he is not challenging the integrity of the election.
"This is not a request for a full recount," the statement read. "I have faith in the election results and the job Mary Baack Garvey's office did in the election. It's about determining the actual number of voters in the at-large race. 68 people did not vote in the mayor's race. 305 people did not vote in the judge race. They don't count those in the percentages."
The ballot software used by the Buchanan County Clerk's Office does not break down the number of voters who participated in each race -- only the total number of ballots cast in the election.
Local electrician Randy Schultz won the council at-large primary, totaling 4,054, easily eclipsing the number needed to win a seat on the new council. As it now stands, the top six remaining candidates including Randolph, will be vying for three available seats on the next council. However, should Randolph be successful in his challenge, election rules state that then only the top four remaining candidates would advance for two available seats.
That would eliminate current city council member Kent "Spanky" O'Dell, who finished seventh in the primary.
The current city council was set to certify the primary election at a meeting Monday night, however, that has been suspended as they await a court ruling.
Another hearing in the case has been set for Thursday.
City council at-large primary results from February 8:
Randy Schultz 4,054
Kenton Randolph 3,924
Marty Novak 3,404
Jeff Schomburg 3,186
Brenda Blessing 3,058
Kenneth Reeder 2,683
Kent "Spanky" O'Dell 2,504
Carl Jennings 2,233
Andy Montee 2,016