Crime decreases in St. Joseph according to SJPD annual crime report

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, the St. Joseph Police Department released their annual crime report for 2022, and the numbers show an overall decrease of crime in St. Joseph.
"Overall crime was down for the year, but we're not clapping and cheering. Everybody who has been victimized by a crime is important to us, and if we have more than one, it's not acceptable," said Interim Police Chief David Hart. "We want to push towards that goal of a good community that everyone can take pride in, that everyone can be a part of."
While the total number of crime was lower than the previous year, there were increases in specific areas including arson and aggravated assaults. Crimes that the police department are working to address at the root.
"We rely a lot on our partner agencies to help us find the root causes of these crimes to deal with them. These are typically not the crimes that we're going to go out, and we're going to be proactive with. So what we do is we partner with agencies who give resources to families who are affected by these crimes to try to make a difference to the people on the ground who are going through this right now," said Hart.
Another area that saw an increase was motor vehicle thefts, and Hart offered some tips to avoid opportunity vehicle theft.
"Lock your vehicles, don't leave your keys in them, and don't leave any weapons in your vehicle. A huge trend that we're seeing: we're losing a lot of guns from unlocked cars," said Hart. "Don't leave your gun in a glass box on the side of the street. We see it time and time and time again, so now we have a lot of guns that are in the hands of people who shouldn't have them."
With the passing of the sales tax back in November, Hart says he is hopeful that this will significantly aid their objective of getting back to a full staff.
"We owe a great debt of thanks to our community. They recently came out, they handed us public safety tax, because the next thing we need to do is focus on getting this department back to its full staffing, returning to our normal response to things, and giving our community the presence that they're used to."
Hart also says that they are revamping much of the department including online and telephone reporting to ensure better service.
"Continue to believe in us, we believe in this community, and we're working to turn that corner and get back to where we were."
Hart also says that re-staffing the police department will be a longer process, and that training a new hire takes about a year.
"Our community deserves the best that we can give it, that's why we're only going to hire the best candidates and not rush back to full staff by cutting corners."