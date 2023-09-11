A Former State Credit Advisor for Kansas Has Been Arraigned for Embezzling

Kansas City, KS; A Kansas woman was arraigned on September 11th on federal charges in connection with a years-long scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.
Rita Hartman, 68, from Atchison, Kansas was indicted by a federal grand jury on embezzlement charges stemming from her former position with Muddy River Credit Union on August 23, 2023.
According to court documents, Hartman was the manager of Muddy River Credit Union (formerly Bradken Federal Credit Union) from the early 1990s until January of 2021.
In 2013, the Governor of Kansas appointed Hartman to the Kansas Credit Union Council.
From at least 2010 through December of 2020, Hartman is accused of using her position to steal money from Muddy River.
Hartman was able to execute this by allegedly crediting fraudulent deposits and loan payments to her or her relative's accounts or by stealing cash deposits and then concealing her conduct by altering Muddy River's books and records, as well as falsifying information submitted to Muddy River's regulators.
The FBI is investigating the case.