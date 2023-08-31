A Man from Country Club, Missouri Has Been Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri State Highway Patrol has arrested a Country Club, Missouri man for possession of child pornography.
Travis C. Gross, 42, was arrested on August 30th for six counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators searched Gross' residence after serving Gross a search warrant and they located videos on an electronic device within the residence that had evidence of child pornography.
Gross admitted when interviewed by investigators that he had downloaded the videos.
On August 31st, the Andrew County Prosecuting Attorney's Office formally charged Gross with the six charges of possession of child pornography.
Gross is currently being held in the Andrew County Jail with no bond.