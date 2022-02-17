 Skip to main content
Atchison man found guilty of murder in fatal fight

Matthew Scherer

(MSC) A Doniphan County jury has found an Atchison man guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 beating death of a Cummings man. 

The jury returned the verdict Wednesday afternoon against Matthew “Cole” Scherer following a trial that began Monday.

He will be sentenced at a later date. 

Scherer was among three Atchison men charged in the death of 42-year-old Jason Pantle.

Scott Vandeloo was sentenced in December to just over 4 years in prison on a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter in the case, while Brian Spilman, Jr., was sentenced in November to more than 2 and a half years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the same offense. 

Authorities allege the trio engaged in altercations with Pantle during a September 22, 2019 party in southern Doniphan County. He died several days later at a Kansas City hospital after suffering what investigators called serious head injuries. 

 

