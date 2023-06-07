Endangered Person Advisory Andrew Mims, 2 years old

Kansas City, MO; The Kansas City Police Department is issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for two-year-old Andrew Mims, a black male toddler. The toddler is believed to have been taken by Michele Mims, 39, a black female who had supervised visitation rights to the child.
Michele Mims had a supervised visit with Andrew and an aide at her residence this afternoon (June 7, 2023), at 1 p.m. When the aide returned from using the restroom, Michele and Andrew were gone.
Andrew Mims, a two-year-old black male toddler has brown eyes and is wearing a white shirt with a brown/red heart, grey shorts, and grey shoes.
Michele is believed to be traveling in a 2021 Toyota Carolla bearing a Missouri license plate.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5150.