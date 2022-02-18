Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate escapes

(TOPEKA, Ks.) According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. has been placed on escape status.
The department said Sanchez escaped from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility Minimum Custody South Unit.
Sanchez is a 29-year-old white male, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet one inch tall and weighs 254 pounds.
Local law enforcement and the Kansas Highway Patrol are aiding in the search.
Sanchez is currently serving a sentence for convictions in Reno County for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding local law enforcement.
If anyone has information on Sanchez, call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 316-265-5211, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or your local law enforcement.
How Sanchez escaped is currently under investigation.