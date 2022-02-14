Livingston County sheriff warns of latest scam

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a new scam designed to steal money from residents.

The sheriff's office said that they have received reports of a scam that involves multiple people calling a resident with several variations but one person will work at getting only the name of the victim's bank.

Soon, someone from the victim's bank will call to "verify" the financial transaction is legitimate while in fact it is all a fraud.

The sheriff's office said the plan is to build trust with the victim in order to make it easier to steal your money.

For more information about how to keep your money and identity safe, visit the Livingston County Sheriff's Office website.