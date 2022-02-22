NWMSU student charged for invasion of privacy

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Northwest Missouri State University student has been charged after allegedly filming students without their consent.
According to court documents, Logan D. Fainter was charged with felony invasion of privacy after two victims reported that a cell phone was pointed at them while they were in the shower on on the third floor of Millikan Hall.
The first victim reported to university police that a black cell phone was pointed towards them under the shower stall.
The victim said that they did not give anyone consent to photograph or film them.
A second victim reported that a white male with a newer, black iPhone with a black phone case, had pointed his phone over the shower stall.
The first victim was able to identify their Under Armor, black flip-flop sandals in an image retrieved from Fainter’s phone. The date and timestamp on the image aligned with the victim’s original report on January 27, 2022.
Fainter later admitted to creating an image or video of an unknown person on January 27 and February 5 on the third floor of Millikan Hall in the female bathroom without the person’s consent in a place where one would have a reasonable expectation of privacy.
Fainter is expected to appear in Nodaway County court on March 1.