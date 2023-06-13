Platte CARES Program Celebrates 100th Graduate

Platte County, MO; The Platte CARES program is a two-year-old program started by Eric Zahnd to rehabilitate small time offenders without resorting to prosecution and jail time.
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said, “In just two years, Platte CARES has already made a huge impact on individual lives and our entire county. We’ve helped 100 people avoid a criminal record while still holding them accountable, and participants have made our community better by performing 2,790 hours of community service.”
The CARES program celebrated its 100th graduate on June 1st during their quarterly board meeting.
Frashonda Grayson was charged with shoplifting from Zona Rosa and those charges were dismissed after Grayson completed 30 hours of community service, finished a class on the harmful effects of shoplifting, and paid a restitution of $643.
Grayson spoke about the impact of Platte CARES. “Platte CARES transformed my life,” she said. “I was on the wrong path, and the program pushed me to consider it from a different perspective. I'm very relieved the Platte CARES team believed my mistake didn't define who I am. I've discovered from Platte CARES that good people do make mistakes, but they learn and grow from them.”
The CARES program was created to decrease court case loads, reduce incarceration, and keep citizens out of the criminal justice system. Zahnd created the program to as an option for first time nonviolent offenders.
Zahnd said, “It’s no secret that my office is very aggressive when it comes to violent and sexual offenders. I welcome that reputation, because I want to keep Platte County as safe as it can be. But I also know that we need to treat fundamentally good people who have made a mistake differently than hardened, dangerous criminals. Platte CARES helps us do exactly that.”